Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $42.79 after RCL shares went up by 13.92% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RCL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.77, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 45.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20. These measurements indicate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.25. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 74.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.54 and P/E Ratio of 4.70. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has 212.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.25 to 135.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.34, which indicates that it is 17.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.