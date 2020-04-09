RPT Realty[RPT] stock saw a move by 2.45% on Wednesday, touching 1.78 million. Based on the recent volume, RPT Realty stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RPT shares recorded 81.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that RPT Realty [RPT] stock could reach median target price of $12.50.

RPT Realty [RPT] stock additionally went up by 8.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -51.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RPT stock is set at -50.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -59.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RPT shares showcased -56.02% decrease. RPT saw 15.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

RPT Realty [NYSE:RPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For RPT Realty [RPT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RPT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.85, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RPT Realty [RPT] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RPT Realty [RPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RPT Realty [RPT] sitting at 22.00% and its Gross Margin at 69.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.00. These measurements indicate that RPT Realty [RPT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.13. Its Return on Equity is 12.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RPT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RPT Realty [RPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. RPT Realty [RPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.25 and P/E Ratio of 6.00. These metrics all suggest that RPT Realty is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

RPT Realty [RPT] has 81.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 476.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 15.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 12.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RPT Realty [RPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RPT Realty [RPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.