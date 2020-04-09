Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] opened at $29.18 and closed at $29.03 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $30.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] had 1.79 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.08M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.01 during that period and SAGE managed to take a rebound to 193.56 in the last 52 weeks.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SAGE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.01, with the high estimate being $212.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] is sitting at 4.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 94.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.16. Its Return on Equity is -59.80%, and its Return on Assets is -54.10%. These metrics suggest that this Sage Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 59.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.96.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has 53.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.01 to 193.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.74, which indicates that it is 6.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.