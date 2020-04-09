Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] saw a change by 4.40% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.02. The company is holding 119.88M shares with keeping 115.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 43.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -58.96% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -45.92%, trading +43.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 119.88M shares valued at 1.78 million were bought and sold.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBH an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.02, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] is sitting at 2.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.44.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 49.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.90. Its Return on Equity is -378.70%, and its Return on Assets is 11.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SBH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 103.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has 119.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.28 to 21.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 11.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.