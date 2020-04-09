SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] took an upward turn with a change of 5.11%, trading at the price of $10.90 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.90M shares for that time period. SEAS monthly volatility recorded 20.89%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.86%. PS value for SEAS stocks is 0.65 with PB recorded at 4.04.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.90, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00. Its Return on Equity is 44.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEAS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 796.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 763.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 9.63. These metrics all suggest that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has 83.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 914.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.75 to 36.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 15.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.