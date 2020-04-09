Service Properties Trust[SVC] stock saw a move by 1.79% on Wednesday, touching 2.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Service Properties Trust stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SVC shares recorded 164.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Service Properties Trust [SVC] stock could reach median target price of $18.50.

Service Properties Trust [SVC] stock additionally went up by 8.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -57.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SVC stock is set at -78.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by -75.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SVC shares showcased -77.16% decrease. SVC saw 26.69 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.59 compared to high within the same period of time.

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Service Properties Trust [SVC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SVC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.69, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Service Properties Trust [SVC] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Service Properties Trust [SVC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Service Properties Trust [SVC] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Service Properties Trust [SVC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.39. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SVC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Service Properties Trust [SVC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 244.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 241.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Service Properties Trust [SVC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 3.60. These metrics all suggest that Service Properties Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Service Properties Trust [SVC] has 164.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 935.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.59 to 26.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 15.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Service Properties Trust [SVC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Service Properties Trust [SVC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.