The share price of Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] inclined by $60.88, presently trading at $62.91. The company’s shares saw 48.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 42.25 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SPG jumped by 33.74% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 65.35 compared to +15.87 of all time high it touched on 04/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -43.55%, while additionally dropping -65.54% during the last 12 months. Simon Property Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $193.72. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 130.81% increase from the current trading price.

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.91, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is sitting at 3.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] sitting at 48.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.43. Its Return on Equity is 75.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 976.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 878.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 9.30. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has 306.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.25 to 186.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 9.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.