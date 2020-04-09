The share price of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] inclined by $14.49, presently trading at $15.62. The company’s shares saw 47.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.57 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SBGI jumped by 20.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 17.07 compared to +2.67 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.16%, while additionally dropping -63.44% during the last 12 months. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $30.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.76% increase from the current trading price.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.62, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 51.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.48. Its Return on Equity is 3.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 845.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 837.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.37 and P/E Ratio of 30.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has 96.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.57 to 66.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 12.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.