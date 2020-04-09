Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] took an upward turn with a change of 1.06%, trading at the price of $25.16 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Slack Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 14.03M shares for that time period. WORK monthly volatility recorded 13.57%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.73%. PS value for WORK stocks is 21.99 with PB recorded at 19.45.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] sitting at -93.30% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -90.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -62.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.76. Its Return on Equity is -143.40%, and its Return on Assets is -46.00%. These metrics suggest that this Slack Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.24.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has 556.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.