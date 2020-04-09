Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] shares went higher by 5.52% from its previous closing of 57.04, now trading at the price of $60.19, also adding 3.15 points. Is SQ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 19.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SQ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 350.21M float and a 21.85% run over in the last seven days. SQ share price has been hovering between 87.25 and 32.33 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Square Inc. [SQ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.15, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Square Inc. [SQ] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.84.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Square Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square Inc. [SQ] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70. Its Return on Equity is 28.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Square Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Square Inc. [SQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 138.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Square Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.61 and P/E Ratio of 78.94. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Square Inc. [SQ] has 456.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.33 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 9.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Square Inc. [SQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.