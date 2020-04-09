Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $73.29 after SBUX shares went up by 2.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBUX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.29, with the high estimate being $97.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $78.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is sitting at 3.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 49.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.02. Its Return on Equity is -66.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SBUX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 86.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.02 to 99.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 6.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.