Superior Drilling Products Inc.[SDPI] stock saw a move by 54.36% on Wednesday, touching 3.42 million. Based on the recent volume, Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SDPI shares recorded 24.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] stock additionally went up by 9.70% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SDPI stock is set at -71.04% by far, with shares price recording returns by -57.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SDPI shares showcased -59.78% decrease. SDPI saw 1.37 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.20 compared to high within the same period of time.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [NYSE:SDPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] sitting at -5.30% and its Gross Margin at 56.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.59. Its Return on Equity is -13.20%, and its Return on Assets is -5.10%. These metrics suggest that this Superior Drilling Products Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.94.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has 24.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.20 to 1.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 178.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 50.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.