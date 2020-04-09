Sysco Corporation [SYY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $51.04 after SYY shares went up by 8.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Sysco Corporation [SYY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SYY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.00, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $67.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sysco Corporation [SYY] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Sysco Corporation [SYY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sysco Corporation [SYY] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.20. Its Return on Equity is 73.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 326.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 324.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.35 and P/E Ratio of 14.57. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] has 531.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.00 to 85.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 8.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sysco Corporation [SYY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sysco Corporation [SYY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.