Tailored Brands Inc.[TLRD] stock saw a move by 18.06% on Wednesday, touching 4.86 million. Based on the recent volume, Tailored Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TLRD shares recorded 53.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock could reach median target price of $1.50.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock additionally went up by 9.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -43.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TLRD stock is set at -78.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TLRD shares showcased -56.96% decrease. TLRD saw 8.43 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE:TLRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TLRD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.70, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.76. Its Return on Equity is -363.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Tailored Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.99.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has 53.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 90.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 8.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 20.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] a Reliable Buy?

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.