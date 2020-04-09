Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] stock went up by 18.94% or 1.22 points up from its previous closing price of 6.44. The stock reached $7.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SKT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 37.61% in the period of the last 7 days.

SKT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.9301, at one point touching $6.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -62.32%. The 52-week high currently stands at 20.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -67.88% after the recent low of 4.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SKT an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.67, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is sitting at 1.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 67.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.04. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 383.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 382.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.74 and P/E Ratio of 8.25. These metrics all suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has 99.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 641.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.05 to 20.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 16.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.