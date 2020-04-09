Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] shares went higher by 0.05% from its previous closing of 104.63, now trading at the price of $104.68, also adding 0.05 points. Is TGT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.61 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TGT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 499.68M float and a 9.82% run over in the last seven days. TGT share price has been hovering between 130.24 and 70.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Target Corporation [TGT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give TGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $104.66, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $122.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $104.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Target Corporation [TGT] is sitting at 4.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.35. Its Return on Equity is 28.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.80%. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Target Corporation [TGT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 115.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 16.45. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 510.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.03 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 4.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Target Corporation [TGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.