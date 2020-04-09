The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] took an upward turn with a change of 5.95%, trading at the price of $37.77 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.87 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 7.20M shares for that time period. BK monthly volatility recorded 7.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.84%. PS value for BK stocks is 4.30 with PB recorded at 0.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.74, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is sitting at 3.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] sitting at 42.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 56.40. These measurements indicate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.31. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 4.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 494.45 and P/E Ratio of 8.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has 911.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.40 to 53.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 4.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.