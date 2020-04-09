The Coca-Cola Company [KO] saw a change by 3.36% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $49.43. The company is holding 4.31B shares with keeping 4.26B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.91%, trading +36.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.31B shares valued at 8.17 million were bought and sold.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Coca-Cola Company [KO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.46, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 60.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.83. Its Return on Equity is 48.80%, and its Return on Assets is 10.20%. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 232.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 150.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.80 and P/E Ratio of 23.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 205.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.27 to 60.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 4.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.