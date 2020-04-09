The Mosaic Company [MOS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $13.06 after MOS shares went up by 10.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Mosaic Company [MOS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.09, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Mosaic Company [MOS] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Mosaic Company [MOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Mosaic Company [MOS] sitting at -12.30% and its Gross Margin at 10.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.43. Its Return on Equity is -10.60%, and its Return on Assets is -5.30%. These metrics suggest that this The Mosaic Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.58.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] has 374.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.50 to 27.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 9.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Mosaic Company [MOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Mosaic Company [MOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.