Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] gained by 4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $16.00 price per share at the time. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. represents 208.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.20B with the latest information.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $16.00 with 6.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPCE shares recorded 21.60M.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPCE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.99, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -27.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.07. Its Return on Equity is -34.00%, and its Return on Assets is -31.20%. These metrics suggest that this Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 998.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has 208.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 42.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.