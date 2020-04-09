Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] shares went lower by -0.17% from its previous closing of 174.94, now trading at the price of $174.65, also subtracting -0.29 points. Is V stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.0 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of V shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.69B float and a 14.26% run over in the last seven days. V share price has been hovering between 214.17 and 133.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Visa Inc. [NYSE:V]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Visa Inc. [V], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give V an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $174.65, with the high estimate being $234.00, the low estimate being $170.00 and the median estimate amounting to $194.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $174.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Visa Inc. [V] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Fundamental Analysis of Visa Inc. [V]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Visa Inc. [V] sitting at 65.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.70. These measurements indicate that Visa Inc. [V] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.83. Its Return on Equity is 40.70%, and its Return on Assets is 16.60%. These metrics all suggest that Visa Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Visa Inc. [V] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Visa Inc. [V] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.57 and P/E Ratio of 32.73. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Visa Inc. [V] has 2.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 389.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 133.93 to 214.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Visa Inc. [V] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. [V], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.