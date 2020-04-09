Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] took an downward turn with a change of -22.88%, trading at the price of $0.67 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Viveve Medical Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.87M shares for that time period. VIVE monthly volatility recorded 16.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.93%. PS value for VIVE stocks is 1.27 with PB recorded at 0.18.

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIVE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.67, with the high estimate being $400.00, the low estimate being $400.00 and the median estimate amounting to $400.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 15.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -151.67. Its Return on Assets is -154.00%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.60. Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.54.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has 9.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 76.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 16.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.