VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ: VVUS] shares went higher by 11.29% from its previous closing of 1.24, now trading at the price of $1.38, also adding 0.14 points. Is VVUS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.37 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VVUS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 9.38M float and a -6.12% run over in the last seven days. VVUS share price has been hovering between 4.75 and 0.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ:VVUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to VIVUS Inc. [VVUS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.38, with the high estimate being $1.75, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VIVUS Inc. [VVUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] sitting at -15.70% and its Gross Margin at 77.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -45.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.77. Its Return on Equity is 54.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VVUS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 139.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 111.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 64.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.02.

VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] has 10.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 4.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 12.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VIVUS Inc. [VVUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.