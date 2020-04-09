Akorn Inc. [NASDAQ: AKRX] stock price remain unchanged from its previous closing price of 0.20. The stock reached $0.20 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AKRX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

AKRX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.2053, at one point touching $0.19. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -96.34%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -94.03% after the recent low of 0.18.

Akorn Inc. [NASDAQ:AKRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Akorn Inc. [AKRX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akorn Inc. [AKRX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Akorn Inc. [AKRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Akorn Inc. [AKRX] sitting at -27.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -29.83. Its Return on Equity is -77.30%, and its Return on Assets is -16.40%. These metrics suggest that this Akorn Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Akorn Inc. [AKRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 370.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -30.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Akorn Inc. [AKRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81.

Akorn Inc. [AKRX] has 133.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 5.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 13.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akorn Inc. [AKRX] a Reliable Buy?

Akorn Inc. [AKRX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.