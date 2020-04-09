Apergy Corporation [APY] took an upward turn with a change of 19.78%, trading at the price of $8.66 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apergy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.33M shares for that time period. APY monthly volatility recorded 23.12%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.29%. PS value for APY stocks is 0.64 with PB recorded at 0.65.

Apergy Corporation [NYSE:APY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Apergy Corporation [APY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.66, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apergy Corporation [APY] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apergy Corporation [APY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apergy Corporation [APY] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apergy Corporation [APY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Apergy Corporation [APY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.82 and P/E Ratio of 12.34. These metrics all suggest that Apergy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apergy Corporation [APY] has 83.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 725.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 43.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 199.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apergy Corporation [APY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apergy Corporation [APY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.