Capricor Therapeutics Inc.[CAPR] stock saw a move by -11.52% on Wednesday, touching 2.75 million. Based on the recent volume, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CAPR shares recorded 9.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] stock additionally went up by 64.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 89.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CAPR stock is set at -69.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by 34.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CAPR shares showcased -36.20% decrease. CAPR saw 8.85 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.88 compared to high within the same period of time.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CAPR an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -84.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.94. Its Return on Equity is -185.10%, and its Return on Assets is -87.50%. These metrics suggest that this Capricor Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has 9.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.88 to 8.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 26.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.