Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.19 after CHK shares went up by 11.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHK an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $0.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is sitting at 1.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.91. Its Return on Equity is -15.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.50%. These metrics suggest that this Chesapeake Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 217.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.85.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 1.89B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 323.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 3.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 11.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.