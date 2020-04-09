Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] opened at $0.4053 and closed at $0.38 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] had 2.91 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 697.37K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 22.28%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 30.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.35 during that period and PACD managed to take a rebound to 15.66 in the last 52 weeks.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PACD an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 0.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.18. Its Return on Equity is -40.90%, and its Return on Assets is -22.00%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Drilling S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has 79.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 15.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.72, which indicates that it is 22.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.