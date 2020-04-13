Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE: ARE] stock went up by 7.03% or 10.36 points up from its previous closing price of 147.44. The stock reached $157.80 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ARE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 20.11% in the period of the last 7 days.

ARE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $158.47, at one point touching $149.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 175.74 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 9.71% after the recent low of 109.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE:ARE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $157.80, with the high estimate being $195.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $170.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $147.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.90. These measurements indicate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.49. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.59 and P/E Ratio of 51.07. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has 117.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.22 to 175.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] a Reliable Buy?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.