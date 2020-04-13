Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] took an upward turn with a change of 3.73%, trading at the price of $53.14 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Alliant Energy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.01M shares for that time period. LNT monthly volatility recorded 8.66%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.67%. PS value for LNT stocks is 3.44 with PB recorded at 2.46.

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LNT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.14, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 93.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.30. These measurements indicate that Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.41. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LNT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 121.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 106.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.76 and P/E Ratio of 22.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has 236.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.66 to 60.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 5.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.