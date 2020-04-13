Amgen Inc.[AMGN] stock saw a move by -0.45% on Thursday, touching 2.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Amgen Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMGN shares recorded 592.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock could reach median target price of $245.00.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock additionally went up by 4.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.85% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMGN stock is set at 12.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -8.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMGN shares showcased 10.94% increase. AMGN saw 244.99 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 166.30 compared to high within the same period of time.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Amgen Inc. [AMGN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $218.21, with the high estimate being $285.00, the low estimate being $185.00 and the median estimate amounting to $245.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $219.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is sitting at 3.96. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] sitting at 41.40% and its Gross Margin at 81.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.60. These measurements indicate that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.85. Its Return on Equity is 74.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.90%. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 314.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 282.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.05 and P/E Ratio of 16.95. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has 592.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 129.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amgen Inc. [AMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amgen Inc. [AMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.