The share price of Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] inclined by $31.31, presently trading at $32.46. The company’s shares saw 42.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 22.83 recorded on 04/09/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CAG jumped by 8.45% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 32.87 compared to +2.53 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.07%, while additionally gaining 10.45% during the last 12 months. Conagra Brands Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.94% increase from the current trading price.

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give CAG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.46, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] sitting at 13.80% and its Gross Margin at 27.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.41 and P/E Ratio of 20.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has 487.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.83 to 35.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.