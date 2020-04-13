CVB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: CVBF] stock went up by 8.51% or 1.62 points up from its previous closing price of 19.03. The stock reached $20.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CVBF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.93% in the period of the last 7 days.

CVBF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.74, at one point touching $19.40. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -7.09%. The 52-week high currently stands at 22.23 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -3.50% after the recent low of 14.91.

CVB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:CVBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVBF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.65, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] sitting at 94.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.30. These measurements indicate that CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.58. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVBF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.51 and P/E Ratio of 13.94. These metrics all suggest that CVB Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] has 139.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.91 to 22.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 5.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.