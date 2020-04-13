DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went up by 2.56% or 2.26 points up from its previous closing price of 88.37. The stock reached $90.63 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DOCU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

DOCU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $91.38, at one point touching $86.13. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -7.88%. The 52-week high currently stands at 98.38 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 62.10% after the recent low of 43.13.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOCU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.63, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.69. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -11.60%. These metrics suggest that this DocuSign Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -120.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 176.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 98.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.