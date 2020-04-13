Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] took an upward turn with a change of 1.95%, trading at the price of $29.32 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.06 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 799.63K shares for that time period. DEA monthly volatility recorded 8.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.96%. PS value for DEA stocks is 9.74 with PB recorded at 2.04.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE:DEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] sitting at 16.00% and its Gross Margin at 67.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.39. Its Return on Equity is 0.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Easterly Government Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 84.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.54 and P/E Ratio of 290.87. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] has 73.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.20 to 29.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 5.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.