El Paso Electric Company [EE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $67.90 after EE shares went down by -0.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

El Paso Electric Company [NYSE:EE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For El Paso Electric Company [EE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.90, with the high estimate being $66.50, the low estimate being $66.50 and the median estimate amounting to $66.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for El Paso Electric Company [EE] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of El Paso Electric Company [EE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for El Paso Electric Company [EE] sitting at 19.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20. These measurements indicate that El Paso Electric Company [EE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.89. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, El Paso Electric Company [EE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. El Paso Electric Company [EE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.04 and P/E Ratio of 22.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

El Paso Electric Company [EE] has 40.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.07 to 74.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 0.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is El Paso Electric Company [EE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of El Paso Electric Company [EE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.