Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] stock went down by -0.34% or -0.49 points down from its previous closing price of 146.22. The stock reached $145.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LLY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

LLY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $146.40, at one point touching $143.55. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -1.45%. The 52-week high currently stands at 147.87 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 14.58% after the recent low of 101.36.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $145.73, with the high estimate being $168.00, the low estimate being $143.00 and the median estimate amounting to $150.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.30. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.17. Its Return on Equity is 295.80%, and its Return on Assets is 21.60%. These metrics all suggest that Eli Lilly and Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 548.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 48.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.43 and P/E Ratio of 29.08. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 960.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 139.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 147.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 3.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.