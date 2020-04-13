Equity Commonwealth [NYSE: EQC] opened at $32.50 and closed at $32.17 a share within trading session on 04/09/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.74% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Equity Commonwealth [NYSE: EQC] had 2.77 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.17%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.62 during that period and EQC managed to take a rebound to 33.51 in the last 52 weeks.

Equity Commonwealth [NYSE:EQC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Equity Commonwealth [EQC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.73, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equity Commonwealth [EQC] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Commonwealth [EQC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Commonwealth [EQC] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.65. Its Return on Equity is 14.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.40%. These metrics all suggest that Equity Commonwealth is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Commonwealth [EQC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Equity Commonwealth [EQC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.89 and P/E Ratio of 8.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Equity Commonwealth [EQC] has 122.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.62 to 33.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.25, which indicates that it is 3.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Commonwealth [EQC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Commonwealth [EQC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.