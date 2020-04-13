Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE: RESI] stock went up by 0.84% or 0.1 points up from its previous closing price of 11.95. The stock reached $12.05 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RESI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.55% in the period of the last 7 days.

RESI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.28, at one point touching $11.935. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -9.26%. The 52-week high currently stands at 13.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 23.84% after the recent low of 8.51.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE:RESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RESI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.05, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] sitting at -51.80% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -50.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.74. Its Return on Equity is -27.30%, and its Return on Assets is -5.00%. These metrics suggest that this Front Yard Residential Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 485.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 392.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -45.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 51.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has 53.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 644.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.51 to 13.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 6.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] a Reliable Buy?

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.