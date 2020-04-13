Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] stock went up by 1.38% or 4.64 points up from its previous closing price of 337.26. The stock reached $341.90 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HUM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 13.92% in the period of the last 7 days.

HUM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $345.24, at one point touching $332.48. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -11.19%. The 52-week high currently stands at 384.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 28.29% after the recent low of 208.25.

Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Humana Inc. [HUM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HUM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $341.90, with the high estimate being $433.00, the low estimate being $258.00 and the median estimate amounting to $400.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $337.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Humana Inc. [HUM] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Humana Inc. [HUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Humana Inc. [HUM] sitting at 4.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.99. Its Return on Equity is 23.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.40%. These metrics all suggest that Humana Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Humana Inc. [HUM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.35 and P/E Ratio of 17.03. These metrics all suggest that Humana Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Humana Inc. [HUM] has 132.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.25 to 384.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 7.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Humana Inc. [HUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Humana Inc. [HUM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.