WABCO Holdings Inc.[WBC] stock saw a move by 0.31% on Thursday, touching 1.12 million. Based on the recent volume, WABCO Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WBC shares recorded 51.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] stock could reach median target price of $137.00.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] stock additionally went down by -0.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WBC stock is set at 1.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WBC shares showcased 0.26% increase. WBC saw 136.17 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 117.20 compared to high within the same period of time.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE:WBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $134.71, with the high estimate being $137.00, the low estimate being $137.00 and the median estimate amounting to $137.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.53. Its Return on Equity is 18.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that WABCO Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.83 and P/E Ratio of 28.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has 51.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 117.20 to 136.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 0.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.