Qualys Inc. [QLYS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $100.70 after QLYS shares went up by 5.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Qualys Inc. [NASDAQ:QLYS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Qualys Inc. [QLYS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QLYS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $100.70, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $71.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Qualys Inc. [QLYS] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Qualys Inc. [QLYS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qualys Inc. [QLYS] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.60. These measurements indicate that Qualys Inc. [QLYS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.58. Its Return on Equity is 18.40%, and its Return on Assets is 10.70%. These metrics all suggest that Qualys Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Qualys Inc. [QLYS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Qualys Inc. [QLYS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.46 and P/E Ratio of 59.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Qualys Inc. [QLYS] has 37.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.37 to 97.24. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 6.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qualys Inc. [QLYS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Qualys Inc. [QLYS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.