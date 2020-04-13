Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] took an upward turn with a change of 7.96%, trading at the price of $2.00 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.53 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Retractable Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 258.16K shares for that time period. RVP monthly volatility recorded 18.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.38%. PS value for RVP stocks is 1.45 with PB recorded at 2.35.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RVP an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.85.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] sitting at 6.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.64. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Retractable Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.33 and P/E Ratio of 26.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has 30.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 60.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 2.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 224.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 19.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.