SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: SBAC] shares went higher by 1.24% from its previous closing of 302.06, now trading at the price of $305.81, also adding 3.75 points. Is SBAC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.37 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SBAC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 110.77M float and a 11.23% run over in the last seven days. SBAC share price has been hovering between 309.85 and 193.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:SBAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $305.81, with the high estimate being $355.00, the low estimate being $251.00 and the median estimate amounting to $311.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $302.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.09. Its Return on Equity is -4.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics suggest that this SBA Communications Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 139.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 131.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] has 110.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 193.91 to 309.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 6.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] a Reliable Buy?

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.