S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $283.55 after SPGI shares went up by 8.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to S&P Global Inc. [SPGI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $283.55, with the high estimate being $325.00, the low estimate being $227.00 and the median estimate amounting to $278.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $261.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] sitting at 46.50% and its Gross Margin at 73.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.70. These measurements indicate that S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.47. Its Return on Equity is 510.30%, and its Return on Assets is 20.50%. These metrics all suggest that S&P Global Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 977.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 953.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 139.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.29 and P/E Ratio of 32.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has 243.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 186.05 to 312.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 4.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.