Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] shares went higher by 0.25% from its previous closing of 119.10, now trading at the price of $119.40, also adding 0.3 points. Is TTWO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TTWO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 112.05M float and a -0.09% run over in the last seven days. TTWO share price has been hovering between 135.70 and 87.97 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTWO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $119.40, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $104.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 40.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has 113.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.97 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.