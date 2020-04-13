Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] shares went lower by -1.22% from its previous closing of 249.66, now trading at the price of $246.61, also subtracting -3.05 points. Is VRTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VRTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 258.92M float and a 1.84% run over in the last seven days. VRTX share price has been hovering between 267.45 and 163.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VRTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $246.61, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $224.00 and the median estimate amounting to $270.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $249.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] sitting at 28.80% and its Gross Margin at 86.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.07. Its Return on Equity is 22.30%, and its Return on Assets is 16.00%. These metrics all suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.37 and P/E Ratio of 54.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has 262.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 163.68 to 267.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 5.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.