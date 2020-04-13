WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] opened at $92.90 and closed at $92.20 a share within trading session on 04/09/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $98.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] had 2.23 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.88%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 68.01 during that period and WEC managed to take a rebound to 109.53 in the last 52 weeks.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WEC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $98.22, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.51. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.45 and P/E Ratio of 27.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has 315.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.01 to 109.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.