American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] opened at $248.50 and closed at $249.25 a share within trading session on 04/09/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $259.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] had 4.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.55M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.82%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 174.32 during that period and AMT managed to take a rebound to 258.62 in the last 52 weeks.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $259.60, with the high estimate being $315.00, the low estimate being $211.00 and the median estimate amounting to $265.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $249.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.69. Its Return on Equity is 35.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 614.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 546.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 61.37. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 442.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 114.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.32 to 258.62. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 5.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.