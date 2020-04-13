Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] took an downward turn with a change of -2.28%, trading at the price of $135.15 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.31 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 935.75K shares for that time period. ODFL monthly volatility recorded 7.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.65%. PS value for ODFL stocks is 4.02 with PB recorded at 5.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [NASDAQ:ODFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ODFL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $135.15, with the high estimate being $153.00, the low estimate being $96.67 and the median estimate amounting to $132.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.10.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] sitting at 19.90% and its Gross Margin at 88.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.85. Its Return on Equity is 21.30%, and its Return on Assets is 16.00%. These metrics all suggest that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.51 and P/E Ratio of 26.48. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] has 122.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.25 to 151.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 5.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.